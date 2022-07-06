White House Press Secy. refuses to answer questions about leaked voicemail from Hunter Biden’s laptop

OAN NEWSROOM

The White House appears to be dodging questions about a leaked voicemail from Hunter Biden’s laptop. During a press briefing on Tuesday, Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer a reporter’s question about the audio, while simply claiming it has yet to be verified.

Prior to this, the White House refused to address the controversy surrounding Hunter’s overseas business dealings, which has led many to accuse him of benefiting from his father’s political influence.

Karine Jean-Pierre has absolutely no answer for why Joe Biden left a voicemail for Hunter in 2018 saying he wanted to talk about the Biden family business dealings in China. pic.twitter.com/HutCyvZ1DI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2022

The voicemail in question came from Joe Biden in 2018 who discussed a New York Times article about his son’s foreign business affairs and suggested “he is in the clear.” This is in spite of the elder Biden claiming he was unaware of Hunter’s foreign affairs while running for president in 2020.

While Biden has yet to comment on his alleged involvement with his son’s affairs, additional audio from the laptop contains clips of Hunter admitting that his dad will do anything for him. Joe Biden actions seemed to confirm this as he confessed to allegedly getting a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Hunter’s business dealings fired.

In the meantime, Republican Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said they will double down on their investigation into Hunter’s business affairs after this year’s midterm elections.

Additionally, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) penned a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, once again, demanding answers about Hunter Biden’s foreign affairs. He sent the letter Wednesday, pointing out that he had asked for information about Hunter’s foreign business dealings, his associates and family members back in May.

Comer wrote, “it is troubling that the Biden administration is willing to provide a false story to the media to create the appearance of transparency while continuing to thwart congressional oversight.” This is the latest step by the House Oversight Committee member in investigating potential corruption within the Biden family and administration.