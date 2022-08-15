Trending

White House Press Secy. Jean-Pierre: Biden will run in 2024 despite record low approval

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

OAN Newsroom
Updated 1:55 PM PT – Monday, August 15, 2022

The White House insisted that Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024 despite admitting his approval rating is very low. In an interview on Sunday, the White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre praised Biden for getting several bills passed in the Democrat-controlled Congress.

Jean-Pierre claimed that Biden is a very successful president. However, she could not explain why his polling numbers are so low.

“Inflation has been a number one priority for this President,” stated the secretary. “Lowering costs has been a number one priority for this President. If you look at everyday this summer, we saw gas prices go down by more than a dollar saving Americans about a little bit more that $100 a month. That matters.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation report that was released last week, gas prices went up in July by 44 percent from a year ago. Overall, fuel prices are up 76 percent from a year ago despite the 11 percent decrease in July.

