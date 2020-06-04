White House: President Trump has full confidence in Defense Secy. Esper

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:05 AM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

Deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley has refuted claims of a rift between President Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon chief broke with the president by saying he does not condone using military personnel to stop the ongoing protests happening nationwide.

“The president and the secretary of defense met yesterday,” said Gidley. “And as you know, when the President loses confidence, if he loses confidence, you will know about it.”

Gidley went on to confirm that Esper has continued to carry out his duties as defense secretary.

“Right now, Secretary Esper, whether he is at the Pentagon or somewhere in this country, he’s working on behalf of the president and on behalf of the American people,” stated the White House spokesman. “I am not going to get into private conversation of POTUS, but both still…POTUS is president and Esper secretary of defense.”

"My Administration will always stand against violence, mayhem, and disorder. We will stand with the family of George Floyd, with the peaceful protestors, and with every law-abiding citizen who wants decency, civility, safety, and security." pic.twitter.com/Wxk6qmBR69 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 30, 2020

Gidley’s remarks came after reports speculated that Esper might be sidelined for opposing the president.