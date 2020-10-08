White House physician says Trump can return to public events Saturday



FILE PHOTO: White House physician Dr. Sean Conley is flanked by doctors as he speaks to reporters about U.S. President Donald Trump's health after the president underwent a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: White House physician Dr. Sean Conley is flanked by doctors as he speaks to reporters about U.S. President Donald Trump's health after the president underwent a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

October 8, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s physician said on Thursday that the president had completed his course of therapy for the coronavirus, had remained stable since returning to the White House, and could return to public engagements on Saturday.

Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo released by the White House that Trump had responded “extremely well” to treatment.

