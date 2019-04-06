White House photo shows alleged whistleblower with Obama

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:10 PM PT — Wednesday, November 20, 2019

A newly surfaced photo of the alleged whistleblower in the impeachment inquiry is fueling concerns about partisanship. The Washington Examiner has obtained an image which shows Eric Ciaramella shaking hands in the Oval Office with former President Barack Obama. It was discovered on a website for a friend’s 2018 wedding.

A picture of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower shaking hands with @BarackObama has been unearthed. “This picture raises serious questions about how this sham impeachment process started,” a senior Trump administration official said. https://t.co/5PwJbzzL62 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 20, 2019

The image has reportedly been making the rounds among the president’s GOP allies, who claimed it shows a political bias against the president.

“This picture raises serious questions about how this sham impeachment process started,” a senior Trump administration official told The Washington Examiner. “It’s no surprise that Schiff has now changed his story about letting the falsely labeled whistleblower testify.”

At the time the photo was taken, Ciaramella allegedly worked as the National Security Council’s Ukraine director. Critics of the impeachment inquiry have raised questions about Ciaramella’s ties to other Obama-era officials.

“Certain of the media released information about a man that they said was the whistleblower—I don’t know if that’s true or not,” stated President Trump. “What they said is he was an Obama person…he was like a big anti-Trump person.”

House Intel Chair Adam Schiff has repeatedly rejected calls by Republicans to call the alleged whistleblower to testify before the House, citing efforts to protect the individual’s identity. During Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman’s testimony on Tuesday, he interrupted the proceedings to make sure the official didn’t mention the name.