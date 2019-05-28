White House pauses Taliban negotiations after U.S. air base bombing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:37 PM PT — Friday, December 13, 2019

The White House is reportedly holding off on peace talks with the Taliban for the time being. In a pair of Thursday tweets, the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan announced a “brief pause” in negotiations.

(2/2) We’re taking a brief pause for them to consult their leadership on this essential topic. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) December 12, 2019

The move came in response to Wednesday’s suicide bombing on a U.S. air base near Kabul, which killed two civilians and left more than 70 others injured.

The envoy said he “expressed outrage” over the attack when he met with the group this week. He said the Taliban “must show they are willing and able to respond to Afghan desire for peace” before talks can resume again.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also condemned the attack and said “the U.S. will respond decisively if Iran or its proxies harm U.S. personnel or our Iraqi partners.”

We strongly condemn the Iranian proxy attack that wounded five Iraqi soldiers near the Baghdad Airport this week. To Iran’s leaders – the U.S. will respond decisively if #Iran or its proxies harm U.S. personnel or our Iraqi partners. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 13, 2019

“This is precisely the kind of activity that we’re working to reduce. The people of Afghanistan deserve an end to these senseless acts of violence. The United States stands with the Afghan people, their security forces, and their desire to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.“

– Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State

