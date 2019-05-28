Trending

White House pauses Taliban negotiations after U.S. air base bombing

FILE – In this May 28, 2019, file photo, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group’s top political leader, second left, arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for talks in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:37 PM PT — Friday, December 13, 2019

The White House is reportedly holding off on peace talks with the Taliban for the time being. In a pair of Thursday tweets, the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan announced a “brief pause” in negotiations.

The move came in response to Wednesday’s suicide bombing on a U.S. air base near Kabul, which killed two civilians and left more than 70 others injured.

The envoy said he “expressed outrage” over the attack when he met with the group this week. He said the Taliban “must show they are willing and able to respond to Afghan desire for peace” before talks can resume again.

An Afghan Security police carries his injured daughter after an attack near the Bagram Air Base in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also condemned the attack and said “the U.S. will respond decisively if Iran or its proxies harm U.S. personnel or our Iraqi partners.”

This is precisely the kind of activity that we’re working to reduce. The people of Afghanistan deserve an end to these senseless acts of violence. The United States stands with the Afghan people, their security forces, and their desire to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.

– Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State

Security personnel arrive near the site of an attack near the Bagram Air Base in Parwan province of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

