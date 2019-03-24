White House optimistic on China trade talks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:43 AM PT — Wednesday, March 6, 2019

The Trump administration is remaining optimistic they will be able to negotiate a new trade deal with China.

While speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday evening, economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the most recent talks in Washington had “great success.”

Kudlow said this is the “furthest and deepest” they have come in negotiations to secure a free and fair deal, which will benefit both countries.

He said he believes President Trump will be able to work out the final details with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.

“President Trump has said, and I cautioned, its gotta be a good deal for the United States and its gotta be an enforceable deal,” stated Kudlow. “Right now, that’s what we’re looking at — there are never any guarantees, but I’m an optimist on it.”

President Trump is expected to hold a summit with his Chinese counterpart at Mar-a-Lago later this month.