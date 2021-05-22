Trending

White House offers scaled-down $1.7T infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki answers reporters' questions during the daily news briefing at the White House February 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki talked to reporters about President Joe Biden's plan to sign several executive orders related to immigration. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 02: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki answers reporters’ questions during the daily news briefing at the White House February 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:52 AM PT – Saturday, May 22, 2021

The Biden administration has claimed to be reaching for bipartisanship, but its new infrastructure proposal is not upholding its claims. At a press conference held at the White House on Friday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House’s new offer was made in the spirit of finding common ground. Despite claims of cooperation, she still grilled conservatives for not going far enough to address Biden’s priorities when it comes to infrastructure projects.

After the announcement, Senate Republicans released a statement saying that the White House’s new proposal was still well above the range of what could pass through Congress with bipartisan support. While the updated infrastructure plan is around $600 billion less than the original, it is still more than $1 trillion higher than the Republicans $568 billion offer.

Despite Psaki praising the White House staff’s negotiating style, the GOP statement suggested far less progress could be made now that discussions were being outsourced to White House staff instead of being handled by Joe Biden directly. Further complicating any efforts to find common ground, Psaki confirmed that Biden has every intention to raise corporate tax rates in order to pay for the package, which was originally an idea Republicans had staunchly and repeatedly opposed.

MORE NEWS: CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Advising Brother Andrew Cuomo Amid Numerous Scandals

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE