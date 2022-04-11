White House NSA Sullivan echoes admin. claims of Russian war crimes

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:35 AM PT – Monday, April 11, 2022

White House National Security advisor Jake Sullivan seemed to poke the bear as the Biden administration wrestles with how to dissipate Russian forces from Ukraine. On several corporate news networks Sunday, Sullivan echoed Joe Biden’s claims that Russia’s attacks on civilians are “war crimes.”

This came after reports drew attention to the missile attack on a crowded train station in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, which left at least 52 civilians dead. Sullivan further claimed these types of attacks were planed even before the invasion.

The national security advisor also touched on Russia’s reshuffling of military leaders to administer the next phase of Russia’s invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly tapped a new general to lead the invasion, who has been linked to alleged bombings in Syria. Sullivan said this will lead to a scorched earth strategy that fits a pattern of Russian tactics and further pushed that Russia has already engaged in this type of warfare.

Meanwhile, Sullivan stressed the Biden administration is still sending arms and other forms of aid to Ukraine. He said Biden’s strategy aims to bolster Ukrainian troops and regional allies to thwart attacks from Russia while allowing Ukraine to reclaim territory. Sullivan also admitted the Biden administration hopes the end of the war will end with a crippled Russia.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy told the U.N. Security Council that Russia had committed the 'most serious war crimes' since World War Two and needed to be held accountable https://t.co/mwfoVM4A79 pic.twitter.com/pBEiicc8B9 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2022

In the meantime, Sullivan said Biden does not plan to show his support for the Ukrainians by visiting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as other world leaders have done. Instead, Biden is expected to stay put in Washington, D.C. and make decisions solely from the White House. However, congressional lawmakers are taking matters into their own hands as a bipartisan delegation is expected to survey refugee assistance efforts at several NATO countries this week.