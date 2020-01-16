White House ‘not concerned’ about Lev Parnas interviews, evidence

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:45 AM PT — Thursday, January 16, 2020

The White House has responded to new interviews and evidence from Lev Parnas, who is the former associate of Rudy Giuliani.

While speaking with reporters Thursday, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said, “this is a man who is under indictment and who’s actually out on bail.” She added, “this is a man who owns a company called ‘Fraud Inc.,’ so we’re not too concerned about it.”

When asked about evidence Parnas gave to the House Democrats, which was sent with the articles of impeachment, Grisham said, “we know that everything in the Senate is going to be fair.”

This comes amid Parnas’ media tour, where he and his lawyer have been telling his side of the so-called “Ukraine pressure campaign.”

“As far as I know, the only thing we cared about was to get Zelensky or Poroshenko or somebody to make a press release, an announcement, into the Biden investigation,” Parnas told a CNN reporter.

The comments come as critics have been casting doubt over Parnas’ claims about President Trump and Giuliani. Many have claimed he may be trying to gain favor with the judge in his trial.

Giuliani also responded to Parnas’ interviews by calling him a “sad situation” and telling reporters to “trust him at your own peril.”