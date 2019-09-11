White House: More work needed to reduce illegal immigration

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:06 AM PT — Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The White House has said progress has been made to limit illegal immigration, but more work still needs to be done. Vice President Mike Pence met with Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary Tuesday to discuss the progress Mexico has made to help the U.S. in reducing illegal immigration.

We commend the work Mexico has done since our June 7 agreement to help secure our southern border and we call on Democrats in Congress do the same. There is still more work to do as we secure our border once and for all to keep America safe! pic.twitter.com/BBlSg2Bi5F — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 10, 2019

Pence praised Mexico for deploying its National Guard troops to the border to aid in efforts, which is something President Trump has applauded in the past.

“And, as you know, we have 26,000 Mexico troops on our border, and they’re also bringing their numbers way down,” said the president. “And it’s down over 50-percent from last year, so they’re really making a lot of progress.”

Both Vice President Pence and the Mexican secretary agree that more work needs to be done as thousands of illegal immigrants continue to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. Specifically, they noted the “Remain in Mexico” policy needs to be expanded to its fullest extent.