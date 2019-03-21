White House may elevate acting positions

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:14 AM PT — Tuesday, March 12, 2019

According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, some members of the administration may be seeing promotions in the near future. During a press briefing Monday, Sanders talked to reporters about White House officials holding acting titles.

President Trump picked Mick Mulvaney to serve as acting Chief of Staff in December, replacing General John Kelly. Later that month, the president picked Patrick Shanahan to serve as acting Defense Secretary, replacing General James Mattis.

Although she was vague, Sanders appeared to give credence to rumors both men may be elevated to a more permanent basis.

“I can tell you that the president has a great deal of respect for acting Defense Secretary Shanahan, he likes him, and when the president is ready to make an announcement on that front he certainly will,” said Sanders.

This comes as the president has officially notified the Department of Interior that he is nominating David Bernhardt as secretary.