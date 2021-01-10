White House lowered to half staff as Capitol Hill Police Officer Sicknick taken to funeral home

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:05 PM PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

The American flag at the White House is lowered to half-staff as the Capitol Hill police officer, who died protecting lawmakers on January 6, is transported to a funeral home.

On Sunday, the flag was reportedly lowered as of 2 p.m. local time ahead of Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s transportation.

Officer Sicknick, an Air National Guard veteran, was taken from the medical examiner’s office to a local funeral home on Sunday. Police officers could be seen lining the street to pay their respects as the hearse passed followed by a dozen police vehicles.

On Friday, flags were lowered at the Capitol building in honor of Sicknick’s sacrifice.

His family reportedly received the option for him to lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda in respect for his selfless actions. According to reports, Sicknick suffered a blow to the head from a fire extinguisher during the protests on Capitol Hill and passed away Thursday evening.

My brother Brian D. #Sicknick survived the War in Iraq only to come home and die at the hands of his own failed government. Those who killed him and those who fanned the flames of madness in those people should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. — Michael Thomas (@in_pubs) January 8, 2021

“He’s been there for many years and of course what a shock,” South River, New Jersey Mayor John Krenzel stated. “You go to work in the morning, [but] you’re expected to come home at night and that did not occur and that is why it’s such a tragedy that a 42-year-old man cut down in the prime of his life.”

Sicnick served on the U.S. Capitol Police since 2008. He served most recently in the first responder unit.

A number of lawmakers have expressed condolences and offered support for Sicnick’s family, who said he was always dedicated to serving the American people.

“The brother who I spoke to,” Krenzel said. “Said that Brian did his job.”

An official Go-Fund-Me memorial fund has been set up to honor his life and all proceeds made will go directly to his family. The fund has raised over $300,000 so far as donations continue to pour in from those far and near to honor and remember the fallen officer.

$292,000 has been raised for Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick’s family on the verified GoFundMe page so far. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 10, 2021

In the meantime, authorities said they are continuing to investigate his death as a homicide.