Trending

White House lowered to half staff as Capitol Hill Police Officer Sicknick taken to funeral home

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as a mob stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:05 PM  PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

The American flag at the White House is lowered to half-staff as the Capitol Hill police officer, who died protecting lawmakers on January 6, is transported to a funeral home.

On Sunday, the flag was reportedly lowered as of 2 p.m. local time ahead of Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s transportation.

Officer Sicknick, an Air National Guard veteran, was taken from the medical examiner’s office to a local funeral home on Sunday. Police officers could be seen lining the street to pay their respects as the hearse passed followed by a dozen police vehicles.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 10: A hearse carrying the casket of Brian Sicknick, U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died from injuries following the U.S. Capitol building siege on Wednesday, turns onto Constitution Avenue during a police procession, on January 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

On Friday, flags were lowered at the Capitol building in honor of Sicknick’s sacrifice.

His family reportedly received the option for him to lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda in respect for his selfless actions. According to reports, Sicknick suffered a blow to the head from a fire extinguisher during the protests on Capitol Hill and passed away Thursday evening.

 

“He’s been there for many years and of course what a shock,” South River, New Jersey Mayor John Krenzel stated. “You go to work in the morning, [but] you’re expected to come home at night and that did not occur and that is why it’s such a tragedy that a 42-year-old man cut down in the prime of his life.”

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)

Sicnick served on the U.S. Capitol Police since 2008. He served most recently in the first responder unit.

A number of lawmakers have expressed condolences and offered support for Sicnick’s family, who said he was always dedicated to serving the American people.

“The brother who I spoke to,” Krenzel said. “Said that Brian did his job.”

An official Go-Fund-Me memorial fund has been set up to honor his life and all proceeds made will go directly to his family. The fund has raised over $300,000 so far as donations continue to pour in from those far and near to honor and remember the fallen officer.

In the meantime, authorities said they are continuing to investigate his death as a homicide.

MORE NEWS: Lawmakers And Officials Condemn Attack On U.S. Capitol

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE