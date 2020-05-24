White House limits travel to U.S. from Brazil due to coronavirus



A traveler wearing a protective face mask walks at the President Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brasilia, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House announced Sunday that it is prohibiting foreigners from traveling to the United States if they had been in Brazil in the last two weeks, two days after the South American nation became the world No. 2 hot spot for coronavirus cases.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the new restrictions would help ensure foreign nationals do not bring additional infections to the U.S., but would not apply to the flow of commerce between the new countries.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder and Alexandra Alper; editing by Diane Craft)