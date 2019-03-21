White House: Let Cohen serve his time and let’s move on with the country

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:23 AM PT — Tuesday, March 12, 2019

The White House recently addressed President Trump’s former associate’s, who are under fire from the Mueller probe.

At a press briefing Monday, Sarah Sanders was asked if the president has held any talks about offering his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort a pardon. Sanders would not get into the details, only stating the president would make a decision on the matter at a later date.

Reporters then asked about President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, and the questions surrounding his testimony to Congress.

Sanders would not comment on the ongoing investigations, but blasted the former attorney’s false statements to lawmakers. The press secretary had this to say:

“I’m not going to get into specifics of things that are currently under review by the Oversight Committee and other committees. What I can tell you is that Cohen’s own attorney stated and contradicted his client when he said that he was aware that those conversations had taken place. We know that Michael Cohen lied to Congress prior to his testimony most recently and we know that he’s lied at least twice in that hearing. I think that it’s time to stop giving him a platform. Let him go on to serve his time and let’s move forward with matters of the country.”

The comments come as new report claimed Cohen told several people he wanted to work in the White House after President Trump’s 2016 victory, which he lied to Congress about in public testimony.