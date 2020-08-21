White House issues veto threat of Democratic bill on Postal Service



A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Friday it strongly opposes a House Democratic bill on Postal Service policies ahead of the Nov. 3 election and would recommend President Donald Trump veto it.

“Instead of reforming the United States Postal Service (USPS) to ensure its continued viability in the modern economy, H.R. 8015 would arbitrarily give USPS $25 billion in ’emergency’ taxpayer funding, without linking that funding to either the COVID-19 pandemic or the upcoming election,” the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement.

The bill is expected to come up for a vote in the House of Representatives on Saturday.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)