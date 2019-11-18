White House indicates support for stop-gap bill to avoid government shutdown: McConnell



FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is seen in this file photo taken on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 22, 2019.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said the Trump administration has voiced its support for legislation providing temporary funds for an array of federal offices through Dec. 20 to avert agency shutdowns at the end of this week.

McConnell, a Republican, predicted such a bill would pass the Senate “and the White House has indicated President Trump would sign it” into law.

