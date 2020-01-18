White House, House Democrats lay out strategies for impeachment trial

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:02 PM PT — Saturday, January 18, 2020

The White House and House Democrats are increasing their attacks ahead of next week’s impeachment trial. On Saturday, the president’s legal team said impeachment is a “brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election.”

They added the impeachment articles are unconstitutional and invalid because the president never committed a crime.

Minutes after this statement was released, House impeachment managers filed a brief of their own to explain their arguments against the president. They argued the president “abandoned his oath” and betrayed public trust. They added his actions are the “worst nightmare” for the constitution’s framers.

This came after the White House announced some last-minute additions to its legal team.

An aggressive team of eight will take center stage next week, including Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr. They will be led by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, who were announced late Friday night.

Dershowitz, a former Harvard law professor and one of America’s most renowned constitutional attorneys, noted his involvement will be limited to making the constitutional case against impeachment.

“My sole responsibility is to analyze and present the constitutional arguments against impeachment, based on the two articles of impeachment,” he said.

Ken Starr is well known for being a hard charging attorney during the Clinton impeachment days. Robert Ray, who succeeded Starr at the Office of the Independent Counsel during the Clinton administration, will also join the team.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, another addition, stated last week, “We want this to be behind the president as soon as possible.” Attorneys Jane Raskin and Eric D. Herschmann, who were part of the team handling the Mueller investigation, will round out the president’s legal defense.

“President Trump has done nothing wrong and is confident that this team will defend him, the voters, and our democracy from this baseless, illegitimate impeachment,” stated Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

All eyes will be on the newly announced team of heavy hitters after the Senate trial begins on Tuesday.

