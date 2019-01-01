White House hosts meeting for agencies to discuss 5G, resolve infighting

OAN Newsroom

Top officials are working to resolve rising tension over the commercial use of 5G networks. Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney recently held a meeting at the White House, which included officials from the FCC and the Commerce Department. They debated the economic advantage of 5G against the potentially fatal threat of overcrowded radio frequencies.

“According to some estimates, the wireless industry plans to invest nearly $300 billion in 5G networks, which would create 3 million American jobs and add $500 billion to the U.S. economy,” said President Trump. “It’s a race we WILL win.”

While winning is a priority, some officials are concerned the technology is not quite there yet. Dr. Neil Jacobs, the assistant secretary of Commerce for Environmental Observation and Prediction, warned that wireless devices using 5G could interfere with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) ability to predict natural disasters.

According to reports, the NOAA uses spectrum in the 24-gigahertz frequency band to collect data for weather forecasting. 5G networks plan to use the same frequency, which would reduce the accuracy of predictions by at least 30-percent.

“The polar-orbiting passive microwave sounders account for 90-percent of the data used in the global model, and provide up to 30-percent of the forecast scale,” Dr. Jacobs explained.

Without accurate warnings, residents in hurricane, earthquake or flood prone areas may not have enough time to evacuate. The NOAA is working alongside the FCC to find a solution for the blunder.

This comes as the technology gets tangled up in a trade war between Huawei and President Trump, which is causing a crisis in Europe.

“The European common market sets the standard of how roaming takes place, which means you have to have a universal infrastructure and if Britain sides with U.S. it may not be able to be supported by the European Union,” explained Scott Fulton, contributor for Z.D. Net.

The president has continued to urge U.S. allies to resist Huawei’s release of 5G networks after engineering flaws in the tech suggested it could act as a “gateway” for espionage. Although China denies the technology is capable of this, the U.S. refuses to back down and has imposed major tariffs.