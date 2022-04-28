White House Press Secretary Psaki dodges question about Hunter Biden’s business partner

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Thursday, April 28, 2022

The Biden administration failed to explain why Joe Biden met with his son Hunter’s business partner at the White House. During a press briefing on Monday, Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about a New York Post report saying Hunter’s business partner Eric Schwerin had 19 meetings with top Obama administration officials.

Those meetings took place between 2009 and 2015 as indicated by White House visitor logs and other documents reviewed by the New York Post. Psaki had no concrete answer to the question.

REPORTER: “There were 19 visits to the White House…by Hunter Biden’s business partner, including one with [Joe Biden]. Can you help us understand why that business partner had access?” PSAKI: “I don’t have any information on that.” pic.twitter.com/AzDpjDQ1hl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2022

Schwerin and Hunter Biden were partners at investment firm Rosemont Seneca, which accepted payments from Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Republican lawmakers like congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) say this latest evidence shows Joe Biden knew of his son’s business in Ukraine and has directly benefited from it.

While speaking during an interview this week, Jordan said Joe Biden’s involvement with his son Hunter’s business dealings overseas was much deeper than previously thought.

We now know Hunter Biden's business partner visited the White House at least 27 times while Joe Biden was Vice President. But don't worry, President Biden promises he doesn't know anything about it. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 27, 2022

The Ohio congressman added, the Biden family are the champions of pay-to-play politics. He asserted that Biden and other Democrats received millions-of-dollars for giving political favors to foreign entities. Jordan also believes the Biden family scandal must be investigated to identify risks to national security posed by the Bidens’ conduct.

How much money did Joe Biden make from Hunter Biden’s business deals? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 27, 2022

In the meantime, Hunter Biden remains under investigation for possible tax fraud, money laundering and foreign lobbying crimes. Also, documents show that Joe Biden was linked to many of the enterprises under review.