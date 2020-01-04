White House expects Iranian response in coming weeks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT — Saturday, January 4, 2020

As tensions increase, the White House said it is expecting Iran to retaliate sooner rather than later. The Trump administration has reportedly notified Congress that it’s anticipating Iran to respond to the killing of one of its top leaders in the coming weeks.

Officials said Iran’s possible targets could include Iranian proxy actors such as Hezbollah, U.S. allies in the Middle East and U.S. bases in the region.

President Trump issued a warning to the country on Saturday, saying Iran “will be hit very fast and very hard” if it attacks Americans or U.S. assets.

He also noted that his administration has targeted 52 Iranian sites for potential future strikes, should the country choose to retaliate.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

This came after an Iranian senior commander said his country will punish Americans wherever they’re within reach. He said the country has identified 35 U.S. targets that the country is considering attacking. This list included Tel Aviv and American ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West, a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there,” stated Gen. Gholamali Abuhamzeh. “Vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago…some 35 U.S. targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach.”

He said Iran reserves the right to take revenge against the U.S. for killing General Qasem Soleimani.

