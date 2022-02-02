White House, EPA urge U.S. Postal Service to conduct new review of vehicle plan



By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House and Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday urged the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to reconsider its plan to buy a new multi-billion-dollar fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles, according to letters seen by Reuters.

The Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to the Postal Service on Wednesday urging it to hold a new hearing on its contract with Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion or more to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles.

USPS did not immediately comment.

