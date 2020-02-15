White House economic adviser says coronavirus outbreak could ‘maybe’ impact U.S. GDP in first quarter



FILE PHOTO: Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters inside the Brady Press Briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner FILE PHOTO: Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters inside the Brady Press Briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

February 15, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak in China could “maybe” knock two- to three-tenths of a percent off U.S. GDP in the first quarter.

“We’re thinking maybe in the first quarter we lose … two or three tenths of one percent of GDP,” the National Economic Council director said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Chris Prentice; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)