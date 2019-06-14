White House economic adviser Hassett still looking at 3% GDP year: CNBC



FILE PHOTO: White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

June 14, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. gross domestic product could still grow at a 3% rate this year, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett told CNBC on Friday.

“We are still looking at a 3% year”, Hassett said in the interview, adding there was no sign yet that tariffs have hit consumers.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)