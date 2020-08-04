White House, Democrats seek coronavirus aid deal by week’s end: Mnuchin

August 4, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House and Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress are aiming to reach a deal on a new coronavirus aid package by the end of this week, having made progress on key components of a bill, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters following a negotiating session with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Mnuchin said headway was made on extending unemployment benefits and preventing housing evictions during the pandemic.

