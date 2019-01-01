Conway faces possible contempt after skipping hearing regarding possible Hatch Act violation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:08 AM PT – Tuesday, July 16 , 2019

The House Oversight Committee is threatening to hold White House counselor Kellyanne Conway in contempt. The decision stems from Conway declining to appear before the committee on Monday.

The panel is looking to question the Trump administration official on her alleged violations of the Hatch Act. The White House counsel wrote a letter to committee’s chairman Elijah Cummings earlier in the day, saying Conway was immune from testimony.

Last month, the Office of the Special Counsel accused Conway of violating the act by criticizing Democrat presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity. However, Republicans claim the effort is nothing more than a side-show.

“Mister chairman today’s hearing is politics, pure politics orchestrated by a left-wing advocacy organization to silence one of the President’s top advisers,” stated Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). “…They targeted Mrs. Conway…because she’s effective.”

Congressman Cummings is threatening to hold Conway in contempt unless she complies with the subpoena before the July 25th deadline.