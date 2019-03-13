White House could send volunteer force to southern border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:26 AM PT — Friday, March 15, 2019

President Trump is keeping all options on the table as he considers sending a volunteer emergency response team to the southern border.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials spoke to Politico Thursday, and told reporters the White House is “casting about” for solutions to the rising number of migrants illegally crossing the border.

The officials said the president may ask for agents from the DHS Surge Capacity Force, which is made up of volunteers from several federal agencies, to head to the border. The unit provides additional support during emergency situations.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said he hasn’t been made aware of plans for a volunteer force, but said that he would welcome the help.