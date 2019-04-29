White House confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT — Sunday, October 27, 2019

President Trump confirmed Sunday that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during U.S. military operations in Syria. During a White House press conference, the president announced Baghdadi died following a special raid in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib overnight.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice,” stated President Trump. “He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization in the world.”

The president said Baghdadi “died like a coward” while hiding in a dead-end tunnel in a compound by Syria’s border with Turkey. He said the terrorist took his own life — and the lives of his three kids — by detonating a suicide vest when he realized he was trapped.

President Trump confirmed that no U.S. personnel were lost during the operation, but said many of Baghdadi’s fighters and companions were killed. He said U.S. fighters did a phenomenal job in the operation and emphasized that the take-down of Baghdadi has been a huge priority for his administration.

“The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years,” stated President Trump. “Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration.”

Last week, the president approved the top secret mission into the Idlib province. DNA evidence was collected from al Baghdadi’s remains, confirming that the administration achieved its goal to eliminate the terrorist. He thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Kurds for helping the U.S. in the operation.

“The world is now a much safer place,” stated the president.

Senator Lindsey Graham gave a press conference at the White House shortly after the president’s announcement.

“Trump’s most fervent critics should say, ‘good job Mr. President,’” stated Graham. “Not just for the mission’s success, but for the model Trump is laying out in Syria — a minimal U.S. footprint that works closely with local leaders on the ground.”

The senator said this accomplishment was made possible specifically because President Trump changed the rules of engagement. He said it ensured that the killing of al-Baghdadi would take place in months instead of years, which reportedly is a game-changer bound to have worldwide ramifications.

Vice President Mike Pence has said the president demonstrated “decisiveness” by working with Intelligence officials to confirm the terrorist’s location and ultimately take him down. He also said the ISIS leader was still delivering orders to the terrorist group up to a few weeks ago, making his death that much more significant. However, the vice president cautioned that this victory does not mean the U.S. fight against terror is over.

“We believe we will have a measurable impact on the effectiveness of that terrorist organization, but were not going to let up,” stated Pence. “We’re not going to stop the fight.”

Pence also offered support for the president’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

“We’re going to continue to work with our allies to establish that safe zone between Kurdish Syria and Turkey,” said the vice president. “The president had myself and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo negotiate (it) in Ankara just a week ago.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also weighed in, saying the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi marks a great day for the United States and the world. In a Sunday statement, Pompeo said the “ISIS leader met the fate he long deserved.”

Pompeo said that while there is still work left to do to ensure the final defeat of ISIS, Baghdadi can no longer spread vile ideology. The secretary added, “his evil acts of beheadings, enslavement of women and pure brutality will follow him to his grave.” He called Baghdadi’s demise further evidence the U.S. will not stop in the pursuit of bringing evil to justice.

There has been some speculation that President Trump’s earlier decision to withdraw troops from the Syrian-Turkish border may have been a red herring to draw out the terrorist. The president has since told One America News that the two events were unrelated and that al-Baghdadi was a target from the start.

“I wanted this from the start of my term,” stated President Trump. “With al-Baghdadi now dead, the U.S. top priority in Syria is to protect its oil supply from falling into the hands of remnant ISIS groups.”