White House communications official says President Trump ‘very focused’ on wall funding

UPDATED 11:41 AM PT — Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp said the president is “very focused” on getting the five billion dollars he is seeking for the border wall.

Schlapp made the comments outside the White House Monday, and predicted the president will get what he is looking for. She also indicated the White House doesn’t want a government shutdown, but suggested Congress must increase funding for the border .

Schlapp claimed the president is not only pursuing more funding for the wall, but also other areas of border security.

“The president is continuing to negotiate with Congress,” she stated. “Obviously, he’s looking to have increased funding for border security — that is his priority and we’re going to find ways to get to that five billion dollars, and make sure that we increase funding not only for the physical barrier, but also for technology and for personnel.”

Despite the president’s push to secure our borders, congressional Democrats are only willing to put $1.3 billion towards the issue so far.