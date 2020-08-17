Trump may support U.S. Postal Service funding if added to stimulus measures: Meadows

August 17, 2020

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday that the Trump administration is willing to support funding for the U.S. Postal Service if it accompanies a package of coronavirus stimulus measures.

Speaking to reporters while aboard Air Force One, Meadows added, however, that he has not spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Democratic Leader Schumer about coronavirus relief in more than a week.

“We are making progress at least in a conceptual way, but there (have) been no real discussions between the four negotiators,” Meadows told reporters.

He said U.S. President Donald Trump was ready to provide funding for the Postal Service along with additional, limited support for small businesses and workers, if a more comprehensive deal remained elusive.

“The President is very clear he is willing to provide money for the post office as long as it is included in some other skinny measure if we can’t agree to a larger deal,” he said.

