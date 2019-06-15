White House Announces Pres. Trump’s Initiative to Limit Auto Imports

OAN Newsroom

Saturday, June 15, 2019

The White House press office released a letter friday, addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate President Chuck Grassley regarding national security concerns stemming from auto imports.

The letter reportedly confirmed President Trump has initiated an effort to bring down the high volume of auto imports from the European Union, Japan, and Mexico in order to reinforce the domestic auto market.

The letter says, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the effort by pursuing a negotiation of agreements with those foreign industries.

The import of automobiles and certain automobile parts is reportedly threatening the national security of the United States by driving down the number of ‘American-owned producers’ of the global automobile market over the past three decades’, according to the White House.

A progress report on those negotiations is expected within 180 days.