White House announces new Russia sanctions after ruble rebound

UPDATED 10:13 AM PT – Friday, April 1, 2022

The Biden administration made a move after Russia’s national currency bounced back despite sanctions. During a press conference on Thursday, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said the Biden administration will respond by simply adding more sanctions.

Bedingfield announced an additional 120 Russian entities will be unable to buy cutting edge U.S. technology without a license. The move came just one day after Joe Biden’s sanctions failed to prevent the Russian ruble from bouncing back to nearly its full value. Bedingfield was then asked if the White House still thinks their strategy is effective to which she responded “absolutely.”

Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield dodges when asked why there's a "disconnect" between Biden and his top officials on foreign policy in Russia. pic.twitter.com/1A9AIyQa3r — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 31, 2022

This will bring the number of Russian and Belarusian parties added to the list to more than 200 since the invasion began. However, the crisis in Ukraine continues to escalate.

