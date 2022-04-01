Trending

White House announces new Russia sanctions after ruble rebound

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:13 AM PT – Friday, April 1, 2022

The Biden administration made a move after Russia’s national currency bounced back despite sanctions. During a press conference on Thursday, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said the Biden administration will respond by simply adding more sanctions.

Bedingfield announced an additional 120 Russian entities will be unable to buy cutting edge U.S. technology without a license. The move came just one day after Joe Biden’s sanctions failed to prevent the Russian ruble from bouncing back to nearly its full value. Bedingfield was then asked if the White House still thinks their strategy is effective to which she responded “absolutely.”

This will bring the number of Russian and Belarusian parties added to the list to more than 200 since the invasion began. However, the crisis in Ukraine continues to escalate.

MORE NEWS: John Lott Analysis Shows Trump Should Have Won 2020 Election

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE