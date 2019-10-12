White House announces $50 million in aid for Syria

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:50 PM PST – Sat. October 12, 2019

The White House has announced it will be giving millions of dollars in aid to war-torn Syria, in an effort to stabilize the region. The administration said Saturday that they are allocating $50 million to protect persecuted religious minorities and advance human rights. They hope other countries will continue to provide contributions as well.

The funds will also go to organizations who are working to ensure the safety and security of minorities in the region.

“It will also go toward increased accountability, removal of explosive remnants of war, community security for stabilization assistance, documenting human rights abuses and international humanitarian law violations, and support for survivors of gender-based violence and torture,” read the statement.

This comes in the wake of criticism from both sides of the aisle regarding the recent decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. President Trump has since doubled down on his decision.

“I’ve made clear to Turkey that if they do not meet their commitments, including the protection of religious minorities,…we will impose a very swift, strong and severe economic sanctions,” said the president.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have already undertaken efforts to punish Turkey for its ground and air operations in Northern Syria. New measures have been introduced with the goal of slapping sanctions on Ankara.

