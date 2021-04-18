White House alleges consequences for harm to Navalny

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:20 AM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

National security adviser Jake Sullivan attempted to claim the Biden administration is taking a hard stance on Russia over the imprisonment and mistreatment of Alexei Navalny.

In an interview on Sunday, Sullivan said Joe Biden has made it clear to Russia that if Navalny dies in prison, they will be held accountable by the international community.

.@JakeSullivan46 tells @DanaBashCNN that “We have communicated [to Russia] that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies.” — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 18, 2021

Biden failed to publicly address the issue when speaking about recent sanctions against Russia last week and was seemingly unaware of the opposition leader’s condition when confronted by reporters.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on why Biden isn't saying more publicly about Navalny: "We have judged that rather than just make general statements publicly, the best way to deal with this issue is privately and through diplomatic channels direct to the [Russian govt]." pic.twitter.com/55B72jigFJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2021

Sullivan refused to name any specific measures the administration would impose should something happen.

Doctors have said Navalny could die at any moment without intervention.