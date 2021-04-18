Trending

White House alleges consequences for harm to Navalny

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been on hunger strike since March 31, described threats to force-feed him, using "straitjacket and other pleasures," in a message from behind bars Friday, April 16. In an Instagram post, Navalny said an official told him that a blood test indicated his health was deteriorating and threatened to force-feed him if he continues to refuse to eat. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stood in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:20 AM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

National security adviser Jake Sullivan attempted to claim the Biden administration is taking a hard stance on Russia over the imprisonment and mistreatment of Alexei Navalny.

In an interview on Sunday, Sullivan said Joe Biden has made it clear to Russia that if Navalny dies in prison, they will be held accountable by the international community.

Biden failed to publicly address the issue when speaking about recent sanctions against Russia last week and was seemingly unaware of the opposition leader’s condition when confronted by reporters.

Sullivan refused to name any specific measures the administration would impose should something happen.

Doctors have said Navalny could die at any moment without intervention.

MORE NEWS: Dr. Fauci: J&J Unlikely To Be Outright Canceled

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE