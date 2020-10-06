White House adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19: NBC reporter



FILE PHOTO: White House senior adviser Stephen Miller accompanies U.S. President Donald Trump to the Marine One helicopter while heading out on a day trip to Arizona and a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner FILE PHOTO: White House senior adviser Stephen Miller accompanies U.S. President Donald Trump to the Marine One helicopter while heading out on a day trip to Arizona and a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House adviser Stephen Miller tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, an NBC reporter said on Twitter, the latest case of coronavirus reported among Donald Trump’s inner circle since the Republican president announced he had the virus last week.

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, who is a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for the virus in May.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)