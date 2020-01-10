White House adviser says U.S.-China trade deal on track for January 15



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Director of the Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Director of the Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

January 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal is on track to be signed Jan. 15, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network on Friday.

“It’s all on schedule,” he said.

The translation of the agreement “has worked out beautifully. It is virtually complete,” Kudlow added in an interview, adding that he had spoken to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)