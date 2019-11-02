Whistleblower’s attorney threatens legal action

OAN Newsroom

The whistleblower’s legal team is saying it won’t hesitate to take legal action against media outlets that identify him. Speaking to the Daily Caller, the whistleblower’s attorneys said any organization that reports his name will be personally liable if that person is physically harmed.

This comes after RealClear Investigations suggested the whistleblower could be Eric Ciaramella. Ciaramella is reportedly a registered Democrat who previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan. His name has been tossed around on social media platforms for weeks and is known by many on Capitol Hill.

“I’ve heard the name. CNN has the name. The White House has the name. House Intel Committee has a name. Who is this guy being protected from? The American people. …We should talk about this right now.” – Fred Fleitz, former CIA analyst

The whistleblower’s legal team noted that there’s no law banning media outlets from identifying whistleblowers. They instead said the decision comes down to “ethics and professionalism.”