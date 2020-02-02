When fans’ hands went up, Simpson knew something special happened



Feb 1, 2020; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Webb Simpson hits from the 18th fairway during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

February 2, 2020

(Reuters) – Webb Simpson never saw his best shot of the day drop in the hole at Phoenix Open on Saturday.

“I quit watching it,” the five-times PGA Tour winner said of the seven iron, 180-yard shot that fell in the hole at the 12th green for an ace.

“I can’t see the greens that well when they are firm like this, so I stopped watching it,” he told PGA Tour Radio.

“I’m watching the crowd on the right side of the hill and they are kind of getting excited. I was kind of like ‘What are they getting exciting about?’

“All of a sudden their hands go up …. so it was fun. A good moment.”

The ace helped pull Simpson into a share of the third round lead with Tony Finau before a bogey at the 17th hole dropped Simpson one shot back.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Daniel Wallis)