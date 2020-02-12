WhatsApp user base crosses 2 billion mark, second only to Facebook



FILE PHOTO: The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

(Reuters) – Messaging app WhatsApp said on Wednesday it now has over 2 billion users worldwide, making it the largest social media platform after Facebook Inc, its parent company.

Facebook had about 2.50 billion monthly active users as of Dec. 31, the company said. https://bit.ly/38nyrsm

(Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)