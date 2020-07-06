WhatsApp to pause processing law-enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong



FILE PHOTO: The Whatsapp logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Whatsapp logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc’s <FB.O> WhatsApp messaging service said on Monday it had “paused” processing law enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong.

WhatsApp is “pausing” such reviews “pending further assessment of the impact of the National Security Law, including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with human rights experts,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

