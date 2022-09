OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:23 PM PT – Wednesday, September 14, 2022

The ESG movement is gaining momentum in America’s corporate sector, which some executives claim will help reduce the pollution, protect the environment, and make the economy more sustainable. However, Republicans are criticizing the practices. One America spoke to Steve Hayes, chairman of Faiftax.org about the issue.

MORE NEWS: NYC Mayor Adams Wants To Grant Migrants Working Papers