WH slams Texas, Ariz. for sending migrants to D.C.

UPDATED 1:20 PM PT – Friday, July 29, 2022

The White House attacked Texas and Arizona amid D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for National Guard Troops to deal with the bus loads of migrants coming from both states. During a press briefing Thursday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused both GOP led states of using migrants as a “political ploy.”

“That is shameful and that is just wrong,” voiced Pierre. “What Republicans are doing, the way that they’re meddling in the process and using migrants as a political pawn is just wrong.”

Both states have sent thousands of migrants to the nation’s Capital since April as part of an effort to deal with the influx of migrant crossings at the southern border. Jean Pierre said the Biden administration is in touch with Bowser and claimed Texas and Arizona are not following proper protocols.

Still, reporters pressed Jean-Pierre on whether the White House “preference” would be for migrants to stay in small towns in Texas and Arizona rather than coming to big cities. She said migrants should be expelled under Title 42, transferred into custody or placed in the care of local organizations for proper processing.

“That is not what I said. They said that they’re sending migrants to big cities on purpose using them as a political point,” she responded. “I’m saying is what Republicans are doing is wrong and there is a process in place. We should follow the process. There’s a legal process in place and they should follow it.”

"So the White House's preference would be for small towns in Texas and Arizona to have to take care of these migrants instead of a large metropolitan city like Washington, D.C.?" KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "There's a process." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GEXMp1dnH5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2022

In response to Bowser’s request, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) pointed out that D.C. finally understands what Texas is dealing with. He said thousands of migrants have overwhelmed and overrun Lone Star State communities.

“Washington D.C. finally understands what Texans have been dealing with every single day as our communities are overrun and overwhelmed by thousands of illegal immigrants thanks to President Biden’s open border policies,” Abbott’s office said in a statement. “If the mayor wants a solution to this crisis she should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border, something he has failed to do. The true ongoing humanitarian crisis is along our southern border.”

BREAKING REPORT: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser claims her city's HOMELESS SHELTERS ARE FILLING UP WITH MIGRANTS from Arizona and Texas, as she hits back at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for shipping migrants to nation's capital.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 17, 2022

Texas continues to secure our southern border. As Biden does nothing, Texas National Guard Soldiers are conducting security operations along the Texas-Mexico border. pic.twitter.com/Xmn4Vw0wM8 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 27, 2022

Abbott’s plan to bus migrants to D.C. came about in response to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention initially planning to reverse Title 42.