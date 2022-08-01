WH: Pelosi ‘has the right’ to visit Taiwan amid China warning

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:20 PM PT – Monday, August 1, 2022

White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said Nancy Pelosi has the right to visit Taiwan despite warnings by China. Kirby told reporters on Monday, the Biden administration is fully committed to the One China Policy negotiated by former President Jimmy Carter.

China’s actions could include firing missiles near Taiwan, large-scale air or naval activities, or further “spurious legal claims” such as Beijing’s assertion that the Taiwan Strait is not an international waterway, Kirby told reporters.

“We will not take the bait or engage in saber rattling,” Kirby voiced. “At the same time, we will not be intimidated.”

John Kirby: “We do not support Taiwan independence” pic.twitter.com/7NaT3RWbME — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 1, 2022

Kirby said that nothing about Pelosi’s possible trip changed US policy toward Taiwan and that Beijing was well aware that the division in powers within the US government meant Pelosi would make her own decisions about the visit.

“The speaker has the right to visit Taiwan,” he stated. “A speaker of the House has visited Taiwan before without incident as have many members of Congress, including this year,” he stated.

The Chinese PLA has just posted a new video ahead of #Pelosi's possible visit to #Taiwan.#China pic.twitter.com/rj5MLvYR9a — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) August 1, 2022

The White House spokesperson said Pelosi’s decision on the Taiwan visit is not informed by China’s position. The Taiwanese media claimed Pelosi will visit the island nations this week although her travel plans still remain ambiguous.