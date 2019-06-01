WH moving forward with NK talks, after failed Hanoi summit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Sat. June 1, 2019

Despite recent set backs with North Korea, President Trump is continuing to seek dialogue with the country’s leader.

Reports Saturday said the administration’s nuclear envoy is planning on pushing forward with negotiations.

The move is an effort to defuse tensions following a failed summit in Hanoi, Vietnam in February.

Both sides have put the blame on the other, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un giving the president until the end of the year to lift sanctions on the country.

Meanwhile, President Trump said North Korea has not made the proper concessions, but is optimistic about future talks with country, in hope of achieving denuclearization on the peninsula.

All eyes have been on North Korea, as reports suggest chairman Kim could have executed his envoy from the prior summit.

While the reports are yet to be confirmed, critics said it highlights the harsh reality of the humanitarian crisis in the country.