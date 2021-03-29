Wh.gov changes site to read Biden-Harris White House

OAN Newsroom

Joe Biden’s presidential website recent;y saw some unprecedented changes. Over the weekend, whitehouse.gov updated its wording to welcome browsers to the “Biden-Harris White House.”

The move initially confused analysts who were quick to point out that neither the Trump nor the Obama administration listed the vice president as a co-head of the executive branch.

However, Joe Biden has routinely elevated his second-in-command and has even on multiple occasions referred to Kamala Harris as the president or commander-in-chief.

The shift comes amid worries Biden has had to give more power to Harris who he recently named border czar due to his inability to carry out his duties.