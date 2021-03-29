Trending

Wh.gov changes site to read Biden-Harris White House

FILE - In this March 12, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:53 AM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

Joe Biden’s presidential website recent;y saw some unprecedented changes. Over the weekend, whitehouse.gov updated its wording to welcome browsers to the “Biden-Harris White House.”

The move initially confused analysts who were quick to point out that neither the Trump nor the Obama administration listed the vice president as a co-head of the executive branch.

However, Joe Biden has routinely elevated his second-in-command and has even on multiple occasions referred to Kamala Harris as the president or commander-in-chief.

(Screenshot from whitehouse.gov)

                                                       (Screenshot from whitehouse.gov)

 

The shift comes amid worries Biden has had to give more power to Harris who he recently named border czar due to his inability to carry out his duties.

