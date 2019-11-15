WH Economic Adviser Kudlow on China trade deal: We are finalizing Phase One

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:00 PM PT — Friday, November 15, 2019

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow is saying the U.S. is in the final stages of achieving ‘Phase One’ of a U.S.-China trade deal. Speaking at a D.C. event for the Council on Foreign Relations Thursday, he said an agreement has not yet been made, but President Trump “likes what he sees.”

“We’re getting closer to China,” stated Kudlow. “To use the president’s words: ‘it could happen soon.’”

Kudlow went on to say top trade advisers from both the U.S. and China are in communication every single day and have made very good progress. ‘Phase One’ of the deal will reportedly address agriculture and intellectual property theft among other issues.

The economic adviser touted the president’s trade deal track record as a sign he can get things done.

“We’ve had a very strong agreement with South Korea — we are in discussions with Europe, with India and of course, UMCAs, as we just talked about,” emphasized Kudlow. “That’s a pretty fair amount of accomplishment for free trade deals in just about two and a half years — I think the president’s strategy is absolutely working, he’s a tough negotiator.”

Top officials from both sides have also vowed to roll back significant tariffs in the wake of a ‘Phase One’ agreement.

