WH cuts off Biden’s camera feed after asked about health

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Saturday, July 23, 2022

The White House cut off President Biden’s live stream camera feed as reporters began questioning him about his health. On Friday, reporters gathered at the president’s imitation White House for an economic and energy briefing where Biden was seen coughing and apologizing for his hoarse voice.

“Let me start by apologizing for my voice,” Biden said. “I feel a lot better than I sound.”

However, the event was cut short when a reporter asked how the president was feeling. The president flashed a thumbs up before the feed was cut.

The president tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, but so far staff has only released White House images and videos of the president working and talking to Americans about his health.

The White House continues to block any attempt by reporters to speak directly to the president’s physician to ask him questions about the president’s health.

White House officials claimed that the president’s symptoms have been improving everyday since his diagnosis.