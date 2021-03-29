WH: Biden won’t hold direct talks with Kim Jong Un, experts warn China will take over Korean affairs if U.S. fails to open direct talks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:45 PM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

Joe Biden rejected the possibility of direct diplomacy with North Korea, which experts said may further embolden China. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden has not planned to meet with Kim Jong Un to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

.@PressSec on whether Biden would meet with Kim Jong Un: pic.twitter.com/FcxE76wc8Y — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) March 29, 2021

Psaki said Biden’s approach to North Korea would be different, but she did not provide more details. Experts noted the only alternative to talking to North Korea would be to ask China to handle the matter.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Pyongyang is advancing its ballistic missile program with a series of recent test launches.

“Now that [Biden] said that he is ‘prepared for some formal diplomacy’ with North Korea,’ does this include sitting with President Kim Jong Un?” asked a reporter.

“I think his approach would be quite different,” Psaki claimed in response. “This is not his intention. Thank you.”

In the meantime, North Korea said it sees the Biden administration as a threat to its political and economic wellbeing. This is a far cry from the peaceful development plan once proposed by President Trump.

