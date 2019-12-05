WH aide denies being backchannel to president on Ukraine matters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:25 PM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

A top White House official is denying claims he operated as an “unofficial backchannel” for the president on all things Ukraine. During a Thursday interview with CBS, special assistant to the president Kash Patel said he’s never discussed Ukraine with President Trump in any capacity.

Exclusive: WH special assistant to POTUS Kash Patel tells CBS News that he was “Never a back channel to President Trump on Ukraine matters” https://t.co/9FwibnJeVt #CBSN #CBSNEWS — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 5, 2019

His remarks run counter to Fiona Hill’s impeachment testimony, which claimed a top aide had discussed reaching out to Patel. The special assistant came under further scrutiny after phone records showed he spoke to Rudy Giuliani just before the military funding package to Ukraine was reportedly suspended.

Patel said the call was personal and did not touch on the Ukraine investigation.

“That was a personal conversation that I was delighted to have with the former mayor of NYC, where I grew up, and we discussed personal things,” he said.

Patel went on to suggest the allegations against him may have been started by the FBI. He said he previously wrote a memo that questioned the legality of the bureau’s move to obtain warrants to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.