WeWork plans to name real estate industry veteran Mathrani CEO: sources



FILE PHOTO: A WeWork logo is seen at a WeWork office in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch -/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A WeWork logo is seen at a WeWork office in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch -/File Photo

February 1, 2020

(Reuters) – Softbank-backed office sharing firm WeWork plans to name real estate industry veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its new chief executive, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson who are currently co-CEO’s of WeWork parent The We Company, will remain with the company at least through a transition period, the people said.

The news was reported earlier on Saturday by The Wall Street Journal.

